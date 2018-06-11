Summer celebration for Cythera in Maple Ridge

Ten per cent of sales on June 23 goes to transition house.

A local brewer is hosting a summer celebration in Maple Ridge, part of the proceeds from which will benefit Cythera Transition House.

JAK’S Beer, Wine, Spirits will host the evnet June 23, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Westgate shopping centre, 20398 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ten per cent of all sales will be donated to Cythera, a housing solution for vulnerable women and children in Maple Ridge.

Cythera also provides health services to women and children.

“We have been supporting the Maple Ridge community since 1983 and help approximately 500 women and their children each year,” said Teresa Green, Cythera executive director, adding community and corporate support are welcomed.

Cythera believes that ending violence is a community responsibility, and accessibility to services is necessary. It aims to create a balance of power in society to end violence and abuse of women and children.

The celebration will offer a selection of local beer, wines, and spirits.

“We are proud corporate citizens of Maple Ridge and we are pleased to help such a worthy charity,” said Mike McKee, JAK’S community outreach partner.