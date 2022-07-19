Sunshine is back in the forecast in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Sunshine is back in the forecast in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Sunny weather forecast through the weekend

Summertime temperatures return to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

After a cooler weekend, Summertime arrives in earnest on Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny conditions today and for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada, the Pitt Meadows forecast is for mainly sunny conditions on Tuesday, with fog patches in the morning, and highs of 27C.

Then the warm temperatures will be around all week, with highs of: 28 Wednesday, 26 Thursday and Friday, 27 Saturday and 29 on Sunday. High humidex readings will make it feel like 30C on Tuesday and through the week.

Nights will be clear, with lows in the mid teens.

READ ALSO: Arrest made, murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting

READ ALSO: Woman testifies she felt ‘very violated’ after alleged sex assault by former Canuck Jake Virtanen

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Previous story
Lytton area wildfire breaches 2,000 hectares

Just Posted

Sunshine is back in the forecast in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Sunny weather forecast through the weekend

The Maple Ridge Concert Band will perform in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday night. (Special to The News)
Two free concerts on Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Vandals spray painted Cliff Falls, a popular natural area of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Spray paint on rocks at popular Maple Ridge waterfall

35-year-old Cashmere Ali has been identified as the victim of a double shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 15. (IHIT)
Arrest made, murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting