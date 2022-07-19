Sunny weather forecast through the weekend

Sunshine is back in the forecast in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

After a cooler weekend, Summertime arrives in earnest on Tuesday morning, with mostly sunny conditions today and for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada, the Pitt Meadows forecast is for mainly sunny conditions on Tuesday, with fog patches in the morning, and highs of 27C.

Then the warm temperatures will be around all week, with highs of: 28 Wednesday, 26 Thursday and Friday, 27 Saturday and 29 on Sunday. High humidex readings will make it feel like 30C on Tuesday and through the week.

Nights will be clear, with lows in the mid teens.

