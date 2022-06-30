Supreme Court will not hear appeal by convicted B.C. sex trafficker Reza Moazami

Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex. Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a British Columbia man convicted of trafficking 11 female victims, including underage girls, for sex.

Reza Moazami, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison, had sought leave to appeal a September decision by the B.C. Court of Appeal.

That court dismissed his appeals of his 2014 conviction on 30 prostitution-related offences, as well as a later conviction on an attempt to obstruct justice by attempting to influence the testimony of a witness.

Moazami had sought those appeals on the grounds that the behaviour of a former Vancouver detective, Jim Fisher, who investigated his case may have interfered with his right to a fair trial.

Fisher pleaded guilty in 2018 to breach of trust for kissing a 21-year-old victim in Moazami’s case as well as sexual exploitation and breach of trust involving a 17-year-old girl who was a victim in a separate prostitution-related case.

As is customary, the high court did not give reasons for its decision released today on Moazami’s leave to appeal.

The Canadian Press

