Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He lives in Surrey, but is known to hang out in Burnaby. (Photo courtesy of Burnaby RCMP)

Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Manveer Singh Dhesi known to live in Surrey, but spend time in Burnaby

Police are asking for help locating a Surrey man wanted province-wide for numerous alleged crimes.

Manveer Singh Dhesi, 28, is charges with several counts of assault, uttering threats and mischief. He’s known to live in Surrey, but police say he also frequents Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP are asking anyone with information about Dhesi or his whereabouts to reach out to them at 604-646-9999. Anyone who sees Dhesi in person is told not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Vancouver looks to frozen eggs to help control Canada goose population

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss
Next story
6 dead in Christian school, Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill

Just Posted

Jessica Saial (left) is the owner of The Nut Coffee Shop, which was awarded the Medium Business of the Year award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Top businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recognized

Lochella Jerusha captured the arrival of spring in West Maple Ridge, with the appearance of cherry blossoms near 203rd Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spring and flowers begin to blossom

A new board chair was announced at a recent Art Studio Tour gathering of artists. (Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour/Facebook)
New board chair for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour

The Lower Mainland Green Team and Alouette River Management Society teamed up with community members to remove invasive plants from Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge. (Green Team/Special to The News)
Green Team, ARMS attack invasive plants in Maple Ridge Park

Pop-up banner image