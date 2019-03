Police say a vehicle fled the scene after an alleged assault this morning at 96th Avenue and 152nd Street

Surrey RCMP are investigating an alleged assault that “might have been a driver dispute.”

Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader a man received “minor injuries” in the incident, which happened around 7:15 a.m. on March 22, near 96th Avenue and 152nd Street.

“Other drivers helped him,” Sturko added, “and an ambulance came.”

Sturko said police continue to investigate after the suspect in the assault “fled the scene.”



