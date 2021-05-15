Surrey RCMP investigating after person reportedly injured with ‘pipe-like’ weapon

Surrey RCMP in the 4900-block of 148th Street, a short road just off of King George Boulevard, on May 15, 2021 after a male was allegedly assaulted with a “pipe-like” weapon that morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a male was allegedly assaulted with a “pipe-like” object Saturday morning (May 15).

Officers were called to the 4900-block of 148th Street, a short road just off of King George Boulevard, around 9 a.m. after receiving calls that “a male was injured following a dispute between a group of individuals,” according to a release from Staff Sergeant David Wise.

Wise said the victim was found with a head injury and taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are “non-life-threatening.”

There were initial reports on social media that the incident was a possible shooting, however, Wise said Surrey RCMP can “confirm there was no shooting and the incident is not believed to be connected to gang activity.”

He added police are continuing to gather information and will be working to identify any suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at solvecrime.ca.

