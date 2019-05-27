Dave Rogers says he’s thankful for six people who helped after he crashed his bicycle. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey senior says violent bike crash was a ‘blessing in disguise’

Six people stopped to help Dave Rogers after he crashed his bike and broke his collarbone

A South Surrey senior said a violent bicycle accident ended up turning into one of the best experiences in his life.

Dave Rogers, 73, was on his way home from a 40-kilometre bicycle ride May 8 when he struck a curb on 24 Avenue near 166 Street.

Rogers told Peace Arch News Sunday that the collision sent him over his handlebars. He struck his head on the pavement, “fortunately I was wearing a helmet,” he got road rash on his legs and arms, broke his glasses and broke his collarbone.

“Unbeknownst to me at the time, I looked like a bloody mess,” he said.

Before Rogers could piece together what had happened, a woman pulled over to check on his well-being.

As it turns out, the woman – who stayed for a short time – ended up being one of many people who stopped to help and check on Rogers.

Less than a minute later, Rogers said, a man showed up on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist phoned his colleague, who agreed to come by with an SUV to give Rogers and his bicycle a lift home.

Rogers said that while they were waiting – and only a couple minutes after the motorcyclist arrived – two lifeguards from Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre approached Rogers and asked if they could clean his wounds.

“This is just flooring me,” Rogers said. “It’s surreal to me. The two of them get out – there’s more blood on me than I thought – they cleaned me.”

“These people got right down and dirty.”

After the lifeguards left, a second motorcyclist came to check on his welfare, Rogers said, adding that by this point, he was sitting on the curb.

“He gets out of his bike, gets down into a squat and is looking at me eye-to-eye,” Rogers said. “In a nice calm way he’s just talking to me and again, making sure that I don’t conk out or that I’m not concussed. He doesn’t want me to fall asleep.”

Rogers said that the man asked him, “in just a lovely way,” if he can recall his name, what street he’s on and what day it is.

“I realize, here’s someone who knows a little bit about concussions.”

Not long after the second motorcyclist left, Rogers said, another vehicle pulled up.

“A guy gets out with a little satchel in his hands and he says ‘How are you? I got some bandages,’” Rogers recalled.

“He was going to dress my wounds, but the other people had already cleaned them.”

Soon after, Rogers said, the SUV showed up to bring him and his bicycle home.

“This fella who drove me said, ‘I’ll be praying for you.’ He almost knocked me over with that. It just renewed my faith in mankind. I’ve heard of people off on the side of the road and they’re basically left there. All of these people just went over and beyond. The whole thing was like a dream, all of these people coming to my aid,” Rogers said.

Rogers described the experience as “almost angelic” and the accident ended up being “one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life. A blessing in disguise.”

“I just can’t get these people out of my mind. I think wow, there are people like this in our city. There are probably more than we know, but man, for that many to show up, one after another, it blows me away.”

“I can actually say it turned into a wonderful day in the neighbourhood,” Rogers said.

Previous story
Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead
Next story
Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Just Posted

Bear hit and killed on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Occurred near wildlife corridor in eastern part of city.

UPDATED: Police looked into threat involving Maple Ridge school

Concerns unfounded, said Thomas Haney principal

Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves in Maple Ridge

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight.

Police rush to Maple Ridge apartment complex

One person taken to hospital

Untrending: Happiness arrives like a hummingbird

‘Pay attention to the little things.’

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Royal Canadian Circus returns to the Lower Mainland

The 2,700-seat big top is being erected in Surrey this week, for a 12-show run starting Friday

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Most Read