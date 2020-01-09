Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin, along with her husband Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi and her teenage son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, all died in Tuesday’s plane crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Tragedy

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

A Surrey teacher, Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin, and her family were among the 176 people killed in Tuesday’s plane crash in Iran, Surrey’s school district announced Thursday.

“We are heartbroken to learn that one of our teachers and her family were among those who lost their lives in the UIA plane crash in Iran,” the district tweeted Thursday morning.

SEE MORE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

“We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and have made support services available to students and staff.”

Razzaghi-Khamsin, Matthew said, was registered at the district as Niloo, but her full name was Niloofar.

Surrey Schools spokesperson Ritinder Matthew said Razzaghi-Khamsin was a teacher-on-call at multiple elementary schools throughout the district.

“We’ve reached out to all of the schools where was a TOC… to offer counselling for any staff or students. The principals are aware of this and on top of it,” Matthew told the Now-Leader.

Razzaghi-Khamsin, along with her husband Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi and her teenage son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, all died in the plane crash. The family lived in Port Coquitlam, Matthew said.

The Civic Association of Iranian Canadians in Vancouver has confirmed Wednesday (Jan. 8) that Evnoddin-Hamidi, Razzaghi-Khamsin and their son, Hamyar, were aboard the plane when it crashed, coming home from a two-week holiday in the country.

“He was one of the best and most worthy people, citizens and friends that I’ve known for years,” the association’s president Kei Esmaeilpour said in a statement. “They were a respected, active … and proud family for the Iranian society.”

Ebnoddin-Hamidi was a building engineer in Metro Vancouver. Razzaghi was working to become a school teacher.

SEE MORE: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Meanwhile, two U.S. officials said Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed the Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday.

The plane was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Many of the passengers were believed to be international students attending universities in Canada; they were making their way back to Toronto by way of Kyiv after visiting with family during the winter break.

– With files from Associated Press, Ashley Wadhwani and Katya Slepian

More to come.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RapidBus to bring density to Maple Ridge; ‘more needs to be done’
Next story
Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Just Posted

RapidBus to bring density to Maple Ridge; ‘more needs to be done’

‘Half of city’s planned density to occur in core.’

UPDATED: ‘Pitt Lake elk need better protection’

Conservation officers chasing too many bear calls – Hunter

TRAFFIC: Vehicle hits power pole in Maple Ridge, another incident along Lougheed in Pitt Meadows

Expect delays

Almost 800 people served by Operation Red Nose Ridge Meadows

A 12th annual holiday campaign raised more than $13,000 for a local non-profit

Horse rescued twice by Maple Ridge fire department

One firefighter kicked in the shins by the horse

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Snow on its way to the Lower Mainland, says Environment Canada forecasters

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean more wintery weather

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Most Read