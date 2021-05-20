The suspect involved in a May 8 attack is described by police as a Caucasian man with a blonde buzz cut. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

Suspect takes bolt cutters to B.C. business after being asked to wear mask: police

On Thursday, RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him

Police are investigating the “very scary” assault of an employee in Burnaby that began when a man was asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The alleged attack took place May 8 at a business near 1st Avenue and Boundary Road a short time after noon.

“When another employee interrupted the assault, the suspect threatened to kill the employee with a knife,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release.

The man grabbed a pair of bolt cutters and smashed the front window of the business before driving away in a car.

This was an unprovoked attack and very scary for everyone involved, Kalanj said.

On Thursday (May 20), RCMP released surveillance footage of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The suspect, described as Caucasian, was wearing a dark grey hoodie, light blue jeans and had a buzz cut at the time.

Anyone who is able to identify him is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.


