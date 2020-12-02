Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

A man who sped away twice from police early Wednesday morning (Dec. 2) tried to thwart them by making a 911 call and falsely reporting that there were men with guns in east Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident began at 1:21 a.m., when officers tried to stop a Toyota Corolla on Highway 1 at the Clearbrook Road exit. The vehicle sped away and was last seen at the McCallum Road exit, Bird said.

At 1:36 a.m., the same vehicle was seen leaving a residence in the 1000 block of Ross Road. Police set up a spike belt, which was successful in damaging puncturing the vehicle tires, but the suspect again sped away.

The abandoned vehicle was located a short distance away on Simpson Road at 1:56 a.m.

While officers were dealing with that incident, the 911 call came in about the men with guns, resulting in patrol officers also responding to that area.

In the meantime, a search – including the use of a police service dog – was made in the area of the abandoned vehicle, and a 50-year-old New Westminster man was located and taken into custody.

Bird said the man was found to be in possession of the keys for the vehicle, and his cellphone indicated he had made the 911 call.

The man is now facing charges of facing new charges of fleeing from police, mischief, public mischief (for making the false 911 call) and breaching his court release order.

