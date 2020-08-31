An unidentified man allegedly flashed a group of teenagers in Brookswood Aug. 28 – he was arrested the next morning by Langley RCMP. (Facebook/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Suspected flasher arrested in Langley

The 33-year-old Surrey man is banned from being around girls 16 and under

A man caught on video making highly sexual remarks to Brookswood teens has been arrested and faces possible charges after a Langley RCMP investigation.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows part of a confrontation between the man and a group of off-camera youths in the parking lot of the shopping plaza in the 4100 block of 200th Street.

The short clip begins with the man insisting that one of the girls was “checking [him] out,” and the teens angrily denying it, saying he is “gross” and accusing him of flashing his penis at them previously.

The confrontation on video never turns into a fight, but the man continues to approach the teens, uses vulgar sexual language, and ignores the fact that they repeatedly say they are 15 years old.

“Age is a number and you ain’t my judge,” the man says. “There’s no penalty for this because it’s natural.”

Langley RCMP confirmed that the incident involved a 33-year-old Surrey man and three Langley youths, and took place the night of Friday, Aug. 28.

The man was located and arrested early Saturday morning, and also turned out to be wanted on unrelated warrants. Cpl. Holly Largy of the Langley RCMP could not say what he was also wanted for, as those charges were not Langley matters.

The man was held in custody until the morning and has been released under several conditions, including

• He must not be within 50 metres of any place where females aged 16 years or younger live, work, attend school or happen to be;

• He must have no contact or communication with any females who are apparently 16 years of age or younger;

• He must not communicate or attempt to communicate by any electronic means with any females under the age of 16.

He has not been officially charged yet, but will be back in Surrey Provincial Court on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Largy said.

