Suspected pepper spray in Pitt Meadows

Police and firefighters were on the scene at Davie Jones elementary in Pitt Meadows Monday, after reports of pepper spray in the area. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Two ambulances responded to the incident.

According to principal Michelle Davis, pepper spray had been found on one of the school’s exterior doors. Firefighters washed down the area.

She added that a small number of students had minimal exposure to the substance but that classes were continuing and everyone was safe.

