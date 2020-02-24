Emergency crews responded to reports of a pepper spray incident in Pitt Meadows, Monday. (THE NEWS – files)

Suspected pepper spray in Pitt Meadows

Occurred late Monday morning

Police and firefighters were on the scene at Davie Jones elementary in Pitt Meadows Monday, after reports of pepper spray in the area. The call came in just before 11 a.m. Two ambulances responded to the incident.

According to principal Michelle Davis, pepper spray had been found on one of the school’s exterior doors. Firefighters washed down the area.

She added that a small number of students had minimal exposure to the substance but that classes were continuing and everyone was safe.

More to follow.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flat-earther Mike Hughes dies in California rocket crash
Next story
Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police say a man was not stabbed, afterall, in Maple Ridge altercation

A man told staff at the Salvation Army, where he sought help, he had been stabbed

Suspected pepper spray in Pitt Meadows

Occurred late Monday morning

The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is to be replaced

The city received $740,000 in provincial funding for the project

Surge in Fraser Health home-care complaints concerns seniors advocate

Number of people complaining about home care has risen substantially over the last four years

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud Monday in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

White Rock woman says blocking ‘service dog’ from transit a denial of human rights

White Rock’s Lisa Arlin says guide-dog certification is voluntary

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

UPDATE: Two missing scout leaders found near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, prior to search for two leaders who’d gone for help

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

An unstable airmass is producing heavy flurries over parts of the southern highway passes

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

Most Read