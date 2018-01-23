Two men have now been charged after an incident on Jan. 10 that involved both the Mission and Ridge Meadows RCMP. / Colleen Flanagan Photo

Suspects charged after police incident by golf course

Mission and Maple Ridge RCMP combined forces to arrest two men

Two suspects who were taken into police custody earlier this month – thanks to the joint efforts of the Mission RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, LMD Police Dog Services and LMD Emergency Response Team – have now been charged.

The men, 44-year-old Jeffery Dolter and 31-year-old Tanner McAloney, now face several charges stemming from the incident which originally occurred on June 10.

At approximately 2 p.m. that day, members of the Mission Prolific Offender Suppression Team were conducting patrols near Bell Street in Mission.

The officers attempted a traffic stop of a red Ford F350 which had two male occupants and expired insurance. The driver of the Ford F350 maneuvered around the police vehicle and continued to make further attempts to avoid being stopped.

Police reacquired the truck near the Eighteen Pastures Golf Course where it had been dumped by the occupants.

Police set up containment as a police dog arrived to assist in locating the two males. One male was believed to have been in possession of a firearm, prompting the assistance of the ERT.

The driver, Dolter, was located and arrested near the golf course. The passenger, McAloney. was located and arrested by Ridge Meadows RCMP near the 28,000 block on 104th Ave.

Dolter faces several charges including evade/fail to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of stolen property.

McAloney is facing charges which include possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession of a weapon without a licence, possession of break and enter tools, and possession of stolen property.

Both suspects are to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Most Read