Taiwanese tourist Ci Hong Liao was last seen entering his hotel room in Abbotsford the evening of July 4.

Taiwanese tourist last seen entering Abbotsford hotel room in early July

Police seek public’s help to locate Ci Hong Liao, 31

A man with a Taiwanese tour group has been missing since early July from Abbotsford, and police are asking for the public’s help to try to locate him.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said 31-year-old Ci Hong Liao was last seen entering his hotel room at the Best Western at 32110 Marshall Rd. on July 4 at about 11:45 p.m.

She said the guide for the group discovered that Liao, along with his luggage and other belongings, was missing from the room on July 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Bird said Liao speaks English and has no known connections to the Lower Mainland.

He was last seen wearing a thin blue jacket and either blue jeans or black pants. He is approximately 5’ 7” and 150 pounds with short black hair.

Bird said Abbotsford Police investigators are continuing to work with Citizenship and Immigration Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, BC Missing Persons Centre, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

Anyone with information on Liao’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

