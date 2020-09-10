Taylor Rae and The Promised to play in Maple Ridge park

Summer Happenings offered by the city on Friday evening

The promised will be playing in Maple Ridge on Friday. (Special to the News)

Taylor Rae and The Promised will be performing this Friday in Memorial Peace Park.

They will offer a two-hour concert from 6-8 p.m., offered as part of the Summer Happenings events in the downtown park.

With her debut album Backseat Driver topping the iTunes Country Chart and her first two singles finding success at Canadian Country Radio, Rae, originally from Edmonton, is paving a name for herself in the music industry with her heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals.

The Promised is a roots/country band known for an acoustic style and high-energy music. They were winners of the Breakthrough Country music project in 2019.

Hosted by the city, programs will follow public health’s physical distancing and safety protocols, including registered participation only (no drop-in). Space is limited to under 50 people (including the entertainers and required staff) so ensure you book ahead to avoid disappointment.

Register and learn more about Summer Happenings at mapleridge.ca/2308.



