Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.

Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

The RCMP have arrested a suspect following two separate unprovoked public hammer attacks within the past week on Vancouver Island.

Comox Valley RCMP say a 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday (March 23) and is in police custody pending a court appearance.

On March 15, a Courtenay man was attacked with a hammer during a walk on a popular city walking trail. The victim was on the Rotary Trail in Courtenay heading north around 5:30 p.m. when he nodded at a man as he was passing by.

“That’s when he reached near the front of his pants and pulled out what looked like a roofing hammer. He took a swing and I blocked it with my forearm and I ran,” the victim told Black Press Media.

The 46-year old victim said despite having bad knees, he took off in a sprint about 10m down the trail. He received a welt near his elbow from the attack. He added it was a random attack, but was concerned about the number of people who walk on the trail.

On March 20, a second victim reported he was similarly walking in an alley behind the Canada Post office on Ryan Road in Courtenay when he encountered a man. The victim nodded at the man who then struck him with a small hammer. The victim suffered minor injuries to his face and leg.

“The assistance we received from the public was instrumental,” said Cpl. Matt Holst with the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “These attacks were concerning to everyone. Residents and businesses went out of their way to assist the investigation by providing surveillance footage. As a result, the suspect was identified and arrested.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Comox Valley RCMP seeking witnesses after second hammer attack in Courtenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worrisome COVID-19 trends reported amid new vaccine supply concerns
Next story
Suez Canal blockage could affect shipments to Canada, experts say

Just Posted

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

MP Marc Dalton has petitioned the government to eliminate loopholes around medical cannabis production. (The News files)
Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Paramedic shortage has become a big talking point in Lower Mainland. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows mayor expresses concerns with paramedic shortage

Mayor Dingwall wants more positions added, higher pay, and better integration of local firefighters

Parks director David Boag talks to residents of a homeless camp. (The News files)
Manager of parks and rec leaving Maple Ridge

Boag retiring after 22 years at city hall

Cpl. Victoria Boechler shaved her head to raise money for the BC Cancer Foundation. (Facebook/Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer shaves head for Cancer Society

Cpl. Boechler raised more than $7,000, supported a loved one

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows the men standing in line at the McDonald’s inside the mall before a fight breaks out. (Screen grab/Reddit)
VIDEO: Unmasked man arrested after allegedly spitting in someone’s face in Metrotown

Burnaby RCMP say they are looking into whether assault charges are warranted

(File photo)
Charges laid in connection to burned body found in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Most Read