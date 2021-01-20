Tenants protest pressure tactics by new landlord at Maple Ridge apartment building

Ralliers gather in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge to protest attempts to evict low-income tenants by the building owner. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)Ralliers gather in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge to protest attempts to evict low-income tenants by the building owner. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Cityviews Village tenant, Heather Bigcharles (holding sign), was one of a handful of speakers protesting the building owners’ practices. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Cityviews Village tenant, Heather Bigcharles (holding sign), was one of a handful of speakers protesting the building owners’ practices. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Cityview Village tenants claim new landlords, Columbia Wealth Investments, are trying to come up with ways to evict low-income tenants, so they can refurbish apartments and charge more for rent. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)Cityview Village tenants claim new landlords, Columbia Wealth Investments, are trying to come up with ways to evict low-income tenants, so they can refurbish apartments and charge more for rent. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Housing advocate, Listen Chen, hosted the press conference in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)Housing advocate, Listen Chen, hosted the press conference in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Joyce Lachance is distraught after the landlords at Cityviews Village tried to evict her disabled son. Curtis Lachance, who has been living in the building for ten years, was served an eviction notice when his rent was accidentally paid late. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)Joyce Lachance is distraught after the landlords at Cityviews Village tried to evict her disabled son. Curtis Lachance, who has been living in the building for ten years, was served an eviction notice when his rent was accidentally paid late. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Cityviews Village was bought by Columbia Wealth Investments in September. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)Cityviews Village was bought by Columbia Wealth Investments in September. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)

A small group of tenants and their supporters gathered in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon to protest pressure tactics being used by new owners to rid the building of low-income renters.

The ralliers carried colourful signs, and gave a short press conference where they expressed frustration at the building’s new owners.

The three-story building was bought by the West Vancouver private investment firm Columbia Wealth Investments in September of 2020.

Resident Heather Bigcharles, who helped organize the gathering, said it is clear the owners are trying to get the tenants out of their suites.

“They’re making up violations, and giving [tenants] as many violation [notices] as they can to intimidate and scare them,” she said.

“I’m afraid of getting kicked out myself – I’ve gotten violations for ridiculous things such as painting my unit, when it was done prior to them taking over the building.”

READ MORE: Supportive housing residents protest guest ban

“They want everybody out, so they can raise the rent,” she continued.

“A lot of [the seniors who live here] have been grandfathered in, so they’re not paying much, and they can’t afford much.

“Myself, I can’t afford much either, being on disability.”

Bigcharles was one of four tenants who voiced their discontent with the building’s new management.

Joyce Lachance spoke on behalf of her son Curtis, who has been living at Cityviews Village in a bachelor apartment for 10 years.

He is living with a disability and his rent – which is set at $618 per month – is paid directly through welfare, she explained.

In October and November there was a mix-up with the payment of his rent, when the new owners took possession of the building. His welfare provider was not made aware of the change.

Lachance discovered her son had been served a notice of dispute resolution proceeding – direct request on Nov. 20.

She said she had no idea there was an issue with rent. She went straight to the welfare office, discovered the issue, had two new cheques issued, and hand delivered them to the building manager on Nov. 26.

Lachance said they were deposited.

But she found that in December Curtis was served with an order of possession over failure to pay rent, signifying he was to be evicted.

She said she feels as if her son has been taken advantage of, because he has a disability.

“He has been given all types of paperwork to fill in. I think they just want him out, so they can fix up the suite and let it out for higher rent,” Lachance said.

“I think they should back off, and let these people live here at the price they’re paying.”

Listen Chen, spokesperson for Red Braid Alliance, agreed with Lachance.

“The reason the landlord wants to get people out by any means necessary is because any time a tenant leaves, that’s a windfall for a landlord, whether or not it happened through a legal eviction or through intimidation,” Chen said.

“That’s the only way landlords can raise rents above the already-too-high permittable rent increase set by the B.C. government every year.”

Cityviews Village property manager Bill Mitsui said there have been some changes since CWI took over the building. The property management team joined several BC Housing programs, and instituted a “quit smoking program,” as well as an “assisted-living help program.”

“If people are trying to link building issues that we are trying to resolve with ‘low income’ people, they will need to think again about whether that is a proper way to categorize our people,” he said.

The property manager said the building was mismanaged in the past, and he is trying to make it a nicer place to live.

“As the current property manager, I’m not willing to let this 55-year-old building deteriorate any further,” he said.

“There are definitely issues in the building such as maintenance requests, crime issues, smoking issues, and health-and -safety issues, which need changes per se, but tagging these issues with low income people seems problematic and disrespectful to our people.”

He noted regulations are not based on color, race, income, or gender.

“New management might impact tenants with all levels of income,” he said.

“Unfortunately we don’t have enough knowledge of income level with most existing tenants, but the building has many decent and respectful tenants as far as I know.”

With regards to Curtis Lachance, Mitsui said the eviction order the company sent was due to non-payment, and noted the tenant had been served with multiple warnings regarding health and safety issues in his unit before Mitsui filed the order.

“This issue was not a mere simple eviction case, and we have not taken any further action since December 2020, and are waiting for the tenant, or his parents, to come to talk to us to find a resolution,” he said.

He argues he didn’t know Lachance had a mental health issue until hearing about it from an advocate for the tenant, and pointed out the building is, “not equipped to deal with mental health [issues].”

“None of our property managers were trained to handle mental health issues here in the building, and we are not licensed to deal with people who have mental health issues, but I hope we can help the tenant to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housingmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres
Next story
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice celebrating 25 years

Celebratory White Dove Dinner raising money for support and grief programs

Ralliers gather in front of the Cityviews Village apartment building in Maple Ridge to protest attempts to evict low-income tenants by the building owner. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Tenants protest pressure tactics by new landlord at Maple Ridge apartment building

Protest held in front of Cityviews Village on 223 St. Tuesday to rally against low-income evictions

The Chamber of Commerce has confirmed its new executive.
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber will support business recovery from COVID-19

New executive confirmed for Chamber of Commerce

One staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Seniors Village. (Google)
Outbreak declared over at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak for the long-term-care facility

The slide happened in November of 2018. (Special to The News)
Slippery slope has Albion community centre neighbours upset

City’s excavations caused landslide on neighbouring property

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
B.C. falling behind in maintenance of forest service roads

Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

A memorial for the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
‘End of the road:’ Truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash awaits deportation decision

Sidhu was sentenced almost two years ago to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving

Cumberland photographer Sara Kemper recently took the top spot in a Canadian Geographic photography contest. Photo by Sara Kemper
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Sara Kemper shows what home means to her in Comox Valley photo

Most Read