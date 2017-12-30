Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region

The storm alerts may be over, but tens of thousands of people in the Fraser Valley are still without electricity.

BC Hydro says Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region on Thursday and Friday, bringing down tree branches and power lines.

In Mission, a few neighbourhoods had to evacuate their homes due to potential safety hazards.

WATCH: Icicle forms on DriveBC cam showing just how cold it is

READ MORE: Fraser Valley warned of incoming winter storm

More than 100,000 people were initially affected by the outages beginning early Friday morning — 36,000 of whom had not had power restored by Saturday morning.

BC Hydro says crews — including some who were brought in from Vancouver Island and the Interior — are working to restore power, but “difficult and dangerous conditions” such as icy roads, poor visibility and falling trees have made the effort more challenging.

Officials are reminding people to keep their distance – about 10 metres away – and call 911 should they see a downed power line.

With files from The Canadian Press

