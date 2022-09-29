Tesla Supercharger station coming to Maple Ridge

Tesla is building a Supercharger station in Maple Ridge.

Construction is underway in the parking lot of Maple Ridge Square at the corner of 224 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

According to PlugShare, a website that has mapped more than 610,000 EV charging stations across the globe, the Tesla Supercharger station will eventually have 12 Tesla V3 Superchargers available for consumers and is scheduled to open in 2023.

Payment will be required at the station that will be open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The City of Maple Ridge noted there are more than 200 public charging stations located in Metro Vancouver, five of which are in Maple Ridge.

“The availability of these stations makes electric vehicles much more flexible to refuel than conventional combustion vehicles. Unlike gas stations, EV charging infrastructure is quite small, allowing the stations to be restricted to areas as small as one or two parking spots,” read a description on the city’s website.

A council workshop in July 2018 listed the three main types of charging stations: Level 1 that uses a standard house plug; Level 2 that uses a dedicated 240 volt circuit like what you would use for a clothes dryer; and Level 3, called DC Fast Chargers that are normally located along major transportation corridors.

However, the same workshop noted that Tesla Superchargers are fast-charging stations only compatible with Tesla vehicles.

Drive Tesla Canada, a publication geared towards Tesla drivers, stated that this Supercharger is the first one east of the Port Mann Bridge, and north of the Fraser River.

By years end Tesla will be opening a Supercharger station in Langley, as well as in Mission in 2023.

PlugShare advised that the Maple Ridge location will be updated as soon as they receive information from Tesla and thanked users of their site for their patience.

