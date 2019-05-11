Art Studio Tour. (THE NEWS/files)

Things to do this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Art Studio Tour both days, Haney Farmer’s market on Saturday

Looking for things to do this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows? Take our advice:

• The 19th annual Art Studio Tour is a great outing, and a chance to see and/or purchase the work of 40 different artists in 27 studios, who have opened their doors to the public.

The tour features painters, potters, photographers and more, and the studios are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

For more information see artstudiotour.ca.

• The Haney Farmer’s Market opens for the first time this weekend in Memorial Peace Park, off 224th Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

The Market is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with entertainment, a wide variety of vendor booths selling fresh food and artisan clothing, jewelry and other items. There will be a celebratory carrot cake cutting at 11 a.m.

• The ACT always has something for the culturally inclines and shows this weekend include Hairspray the Musical in the afternoon and Aladdin the Broadway Musical on Saturday night, both by Showstoppers Academy, which puts local children on the stage.

• Amazing Animal Moms is a family event at Kanaka Creek Regional Park (11450-256th Street) on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. presented by Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society. The free, all-ages event examples parenting techniques of several different species from mother bears to garter snakes.

• Sunday is Mother’s Day, so plan to take her out for brunch, or for a picnic someplace beautiful like Golden Ears Provincial Park or at Pitt Lake.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Motorcyclist dead after hit and run in Surrey
'It's tragic': Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

