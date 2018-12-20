Thousands affected by power outages in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge fire department was responding to numerous calls for wires down.

Thursday morning’s blustery winds are keeping emergency crews hopping as they respond to one call about wires down after another.

As of 11:45 a.m., thousands of residents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were without power, with many areas not yet assigned a B.C. Hydro crew to restore it.

More than 3,000 homes in the Whonnock area alone were without power. Downtown Maple Ridge, Silver Valley, Hammond and parts of Pitt Meadows are also without power.

According to Environment Canada, winds were forecast to reach 40-70 km/h in Pitt Meadows before noon, and gusting up to 90 km/h by early afternoon.

A Metro Vancouver wind warning is in effect, with winds expected to ease by the evening.

