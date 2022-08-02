Three bears found caught in a ‘substance’ on Maple Ridge property

There have been an increasing number of human-bear conflicts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. This is not known to be the bears in question. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

BC Conservation Officer Service was called to an incident where three black bears had become caught in a ‘substance’ on an industrial property in Maple Ridge this weekend.

Ridge Meadows RCMP first responded to the incident on Saturday, July 30, before conservation was deployed.

Conservation – through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy – would not confirm: where exactly the incident took place; whether the bears were found alive or dead; if they were alive when conservation arrived on scene, were they severely injured; what exactly the substance was that the bears were caught in; how the bears were removed from the substance; where they were taken to; or if any people were hurt in the incident.

Conservation would only say that they are aware of the incident and were summoned to assist the police who had initially responded.

“At this time, I am only able to clarify that the incident involved three black bears caught in a substance on an industrial property in Maple Ridge,” read a statement by the Conservation Officer Service.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter said he can’t release any more details at this time.

“Because it’s an active investigation,” he noted.

“The COS will provide updates at the completion of the investigation, or when information becomes available,” the statement read.

RCMP have been contacted for comment.

• More to come as information becomes available

