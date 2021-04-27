Three Maple Ridge businesses closed by COVID-19 outbreaks

The Triple O’s restaurant on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been closed by a COVID-19 outbreak, but the service station remains open. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Three Maple Ridge businesses have been hit by the third wave of COVID-19, and closed by Fraser Health.

Maple Ridge Chrysler, at 11911 West St., was closed as of last Thursday.

Cann-Amm Exports at 23638 River Rd. was closed on Friday.

Triple O’s at 22284 Lougheed Highway, at the junction of 223rd Street, was closed as of Saturday. The restaurant only has been closed, and the service station remains open.

Kris Laughton, general manager of Maple Ridge Chrysler, said people looking to do business with the dealership can contact the Fraser Valley Alfa Romeo dealership, which remains open, and where there are no cases of COVID-19.

He is hopeful the dealership will be able to re-open on Saturday, May 1, and said they are working with Fraser Health.

“If they felt our business needed to be shut down, we’re going to follow the health orders,” he said. “We want to protect the community and be responsible.”

READ ALSO: New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

On April 8, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that when three or more people in a workplace have COVID-19, with likely transmission in the place of business, the workplace will be ordered to close unless it is in the overriding public interest to keep it open.

READ ALSO: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

These are among the first business in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows that have been closed under the new rules.

The closure notice can be served by health authority Environmental Health Officers or WorkSafeBC. The closure will generally be for 10 days, or as otherwise determined by the Medical Health Officer, to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 and to allow time to update and approve the worksite COVID-19 safety plan.

Coronavirusmaple ridge