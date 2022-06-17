Mission Fire Rescue Service was called out to a house fire on Dewdney Trunk Road in the Stave Falls area yesterday. / Facebook Photo

UPDATE: Three people escape from Mission house fire

The fire took place at about 9 p.m. Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in the Stave Falls area

Mission Fire Rescue Service was called out to a house fire in the Stave Falls area at about 9 p.m. yesterday (June 16).

When firefighters arrived at 30131 Dewdney Trunk Road the fire was “already deeply seated in the second storey.”

Mission Fire Chief Mark Goddard said the fire had spread to the point that they were “just about ready to lose the roof, but Engine Two arrived and made a really good stop on the fire.”

Quick application of water from a master stream (a large water cannon mounted on top of the department’s fire apparatus), helped save the building.

Three residents and some of their pets were able to escape the blaze and were assisted by the Emergency Support Services team.

“Some pets got out but, unfortunately, I think a couple of their pets did not make it out,” said Goddard, adding there were no injuries to the occupants or any firefighters.

Mission crews were on scene for about three hours and were assisted by two tenders trucks and a duty chief from Maple Ridge, as well as Mission RCMP and BC Ambulance Services.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

“At this point we are not considering it a suspicious fire,” said Goddard.

The home was “severely” damaged by the blaze.

“The entire second floor has fire and smoke damage and, of course, the first floor is going to have water damage,” explained Goddard, adding that the people are insured.

