Timberline offers a traditional country Christmas

Kids get pony rides, decorate cookies, visit petting zoo and more

Timberline Ranch in Maple Ridge aims for a traditional holiday experience for families with its Timberline Country Christmas.

They urge people to avoid crowded malls and long lineups for photos with Santa, and visit their horse ranch after it has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland.

There will be a pony ride and other activities that take place over a 90-minute to two-hour stay:

• They will see an Origins of Christmas display that explains our many traditions.

• Visit the bakery and decorate a large cookie – and of course eat it.

• Take a ride in a covered wagon.

• Get lost and find their way through a hay maze.

• Visit the petting zoo with bunnies, goats, a miniature horse, llama and more.

• Get a family photo in a country Christmas scene.

• Visit the workshop and make a Christmas ornament to take home.

There is more to see and do than we can list here, and the Timberline Cafe serves snacks, hot dogs, chili, coffee and more.

Most of the events are indoors, and even the wagon is covered.

Funds raised are used to support the year-round activities at the ranch. Timberline Ranch is a year-round camp and retreat that serves thousands of children and families each year with summer camps, group rentals. In is run by a non-profit society.

The ranch is 73 acres in the foothills of the Golden Ears Mountains, where visitors can go trail riding, zoom down a zipline, hit the swimming pool, shoot at the pellet gun range, visit the animals in the petting zoo and more.

It is running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from now until Christmas. Hours vary.

Thousands of people visit the attraction, and Timberline is taking registration for Country Christmas on their website at timberlinechristmas.ca.

