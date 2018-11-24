Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz and Clerk of the House Craig James. (Black Press files)

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

A timeline of events surrounding an investigation by the RCMP into staff at the B.C. legislature:

January: Alan Mullen is hired by Speaker Darryl Plecas as a special adviser to work on issues of concern to him, which included an investigation of senior legislature staff.

August: Mullen provides information he has gathered to the RCMP.

Sept. 28: The RCMP privately asks the assistant deputy attorney general for the appointment of a special prosecutor to provide assistance in an investigation.

Oct. 1: Two special prosecutors are appointed, but their appointments are not made public.

Monday, Nov. 19: A request from Plecas to appoint Mullen as acting sergeant-at-arms is rejected by the legislature’s three party house leaders at a meeting to discuss placing sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk of the house Craig James on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Tuesday: The legislature votes unanimously to place the James and Lenz on administrative leave pending an investigation.

— Later that day, the RCMP issues a statement saying it is aware of “the activities that took place” on Tuesday at the legislature. The statement continues: “The RCMP has an active investigation underway, with respect to allegations pertaining to their administrative duties, and we are not in a position to provide any other details or specifics. A thorough investigation is underway and will take the time necessary.”

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant-at-arms suspended for criminal probe

— The B.C. Prosecution Service also issues a statement announcing the appointment of the two special prosecutors to provide advice to the RCMP “in relation to an investigation being conducted into the activities of senior staff at the British Columbia legislature.”

Thursday: Liberal house leader Mary Polak releases a sworn affidavit that makes public for the first time Plecas’s plan to appoint Mullen as acting sergeant-at-arms. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says the public should be told more details about what happened this week.

Friday: A lawyer for Lenz and James writes a letter to the three house leaders denying any wrongdoing by his clients and demanding their reinstatement, adding the two men are in the dark on any allegations they may be facing.

READ MORE: B.C. legislature staff will remain suspended, minister says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Just Posted

Scooter driver hit in crosswalk for third time

Ridge Meadows RCMP say pedestrians should take extra caution this time of year

MacDuff’s Call: B.C. housing crisis claims another

Nova Scotia gains one more citizen.

Ramblers have another strong young team

Wrestling squad hosts Icebreaker tournament on Tuesday at Maple Ridge secondary

‘Niners recruit Maple Ridge Ramblers hammer thrower

Haintz accepts full-ride NCAA scholarship in Carolina

OUTLOOK: Looking again at Golden Ears Business Park

New Pitt Meadows mayor wants to revisit plans for final phases

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

San Jose’s Joe Thornton passes another big milestone in victory

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Road safety tragedy hits home for B.C. tow truck firm

Family member killed in Castlegar responding to accident scene

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Most Read