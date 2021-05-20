Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination rate benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to ease travel restrictions.

Speaking at a virtual news conference today, he says decisions around the hotel quarantine for air passengers and eventual reopening of the border will hinge on public health advice and unspecified “data and evidence” tied to the pandemic.

Alghabra says the travel and aviation sectors will take off again “when it’s safe.”

Alghabra has stressed the need for a “common platform” to identify travellers’ vaccination status, saying today that he is working with G7 countries and the European Union to integrate vaccine certification into international travel in the months ahead.

The EU took a step toward relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the 27-nation bloc Wednesday when ambassadors agreed on measures to allow in fully vaccinated visitors, though a date remains to be set.

The EU ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria needed for nations to be considered COVID-19 safe and from which all tourists can travel, depending on their coronavirus and vaccination status.

— With files from The Associated Press

RELATED: Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

RELATED: Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage

CoronavirustravelUSA

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21
Next story
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows not allowing drinking in parks

Just Posted

Maple Ridge prefers drinking to stay on business patios, rather than in parks, says mayor. (files)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows not allowing drinking in parks

While neighbouring cities relax rules, the issue is not a priority for local councils

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to assist Canada Pacific Rail on Wednesday night, May 19, 2021 after a collision between a car and a train. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near the 203rd Street and Maple Crescent intersection. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)
Paramedics tend to driver after car-train collision in Maple Ridge

No one was taken to hospital

Mayor Bill Dingwall (File photo)
Pitt Meadows earns recognition for financial reporting

Sixth year in a row city has received national award from Government Finance Officers Association

Local pickleball pro Steve Deakin. (Contributed file photo)
Pitt Meadows pickleball pro posits pandemic didn’t prevent pastimes popularity

Steve Deakin said retailers were quickly selling out of nets, racquets, and balls this past year

(COVID-19/ CDC Image)
Maple Ridge private schools have COVID-19 exposures

Maple Ridge Christian and St. Patricks both listed by Fraser Health

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. A trio of independent experts who had for years advised the B.C. government on forest management has released new mapping aimed at spurring the province to quickly defer logging in old-growth forests at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Old-growth forest experts release map urging B.C. to act quickly on logging deferrals

Experts say 1.3 million hectares of old forests fit the criteria outlined in provincial report

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

southfrasercommunityrail.ca image
Poll says 88% of South Fraser adults want passenger trains between Surrey, Chilliwack

The poll was conducted by Research Co. on behalf of the South Fraser Community Rail Project

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

Old growth in the Lardeau Valley. “There is basically nothing left like this anywhere, but most valley bottoms in the Kootenays were once like this,” says Dr. Rachel Holt of Veridian Ecological Consulting. Photo: Rachel Holt
Scientists release maps of B.C. old growth forests, urge province to stop cutting

Report contains detailed maps of 2.6 per cent of the forested land in B.C.

Most Read