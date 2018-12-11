Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement staff attend fuel truck accident. (Black Press files)

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles such as dump trucks and semi-trailers represent only three per cent of vehicles on B.C. roads, but they are involved in 19 per cent of fatal accidents, B.C.’s auditor general says in a new report.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer released an independent report on commercial vehicle safety, noting that most of those accidents are not the commercial driver’s fault, and safety programs to inspect and enforce regulations are working well. But B.C. does not have mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles, and accidents can be further reduced with other measures, the report says.

Safety education about heavy vehicles can save lives, and should be extended to all drivers, not just those behind the wheel of big rigs. Bellringer urged all drivers to review the province’s “Be Truck Aware” safe driving tips.

RELATED: ICBC tests new distracted driving technology

RELATED: New ICBC rate structure to deal with costs

“Currently, drivers are not required to take specialized training to get their commercial licence in B.C.,” Bellringer said. “In comparison, Europe has had mandatory training for commercial drivers in place for more than 10 years, Ontario brought it in last year, the United States is phasing it in over three years, and Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta all have plans to do so soon.”

The audit found that while the public safety ministry, in charge of policing, the transportation ministry and the Insurance Corp. of B.C. all have education and awareness efforts for commercial vehicle safety, no one agency has overall responsibility and resources to do the job.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health
Next story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge fire department investigating tent blaze at Anita Place

Just Posted

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

Strong winds, heavy rain lash Lower Mainland

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Victoria city coun. Ben Isitt doesn’t think the government should pay for any religious symbols

Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

5 to start your day

Man charged with attempted murder in Chilliwack River Valley deemed mentally unfit, Surrey man’s death prompts call for change and more

BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Chilliwack Chiefs player has a three-point performance

Well-known B.C. snowmobile guide killed in rollover accident

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

B.C.’s skyrocketing real estate market will ‘correct’ in 2019: analyst

Housing prices in Vancouver are set to rise just 0.6 per cent

Climate change, receding glaciers increase landslide risk on B.C.’s Mount Meager

Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.

Most Read