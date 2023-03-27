Top businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recognized

Some of the great businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were honoured on Saturday night, March 25, at the 19th Annual Business Excellence Awards.

The event was hosted by the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce, and there were 220 business professionals there to celebrate with the winners at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

A major award winner was Business Leader Steve Robinson of Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems.

The mechanical contracting company works in new construction, on large-scale projects across the province.

“It’s great,” he said of the honour. “The award shows all the great support I have from the team here.”

Four brothers started the family business in 1979, and president Steve and his brother and executive vice president Stewart are still running the business. Two siblings have since retired.

Asked what makes him a leader in business, Steve responded: “I’m passionate about what I do. I’m passionate about doing it with excellence, I’m passionate about the construction industry, I’m passionate about trades…”

He said PMP does a lot of work on residential towers and health care projects in B.C.

“We have a large group of talented people.”

The winner of the Large Business of the Year was Coast Therapy.

“It is very humbling to be included in this great group of businesses and community,” said Anita Wilson of Coast Therapy.

Their team provides physiotherapy, massage therapy, kinesiology, acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, and chiropractic care.

The Medium Business of the Year winner The Nut Coffee Shop.

They have been in business for 18 months, having opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped to bring people together. Owner Jessica Saial explained her business model is to source the best locally produced products for her customers.

“I found a community that was so supportive, and so welcoming, and I feel like what we did was we opened up the door for everyone to just come together. I think this is really an award for all of the community of The Nut, it’s really not just for me,” said Saial in her acceptance speech.

The Small Business of the Year was won by Sommi Medical Equipment, which sells mobility scooters, wheelchairs and other products.

“I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you, and also to all the other small businesses that keep this town thriving,” said Tristan Sommi. “Congrats to all the other contestants and winners! Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for this award and an amazing evening.”

The Non-Profit of the Year was Ridge Meadows Baseball, an organization that has served the community for 68 years.

The award for Community Spirit was won by Heather Treleaven who is best known for her work with senior citizens in the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network.

The award for Business Professional Under 40 was won by Tyler Towe Humble Roots Cafe and Deli. The popular restaurant at the north end of 224th Street has a rural setting that fits its home grown, seasonal menu.

Kristi Maier is in her first year as executive director of the local chamber, and said she was impressed by the quality of the submissions for the annual awards, and by the sense of community at the event.

“It was amazing – everything I expected it to be,” she said.

