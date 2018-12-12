Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

Family of teen found in burned SUV in Surrey appeals for justice

The sister of murdered Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi, whose body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in August 2017, appealed Wednesday for help in finding those responsible for her death.

“My sister was my best friend and I don’t know how to be myself without her,” Anjali Dhesi, flanked by her parents, told media, during a news conference at the B.C. RCMP headquarters.

“She didn’t deserve this but she deserves justice. Help us fight for Kiran because she’s no longer here today to fight for herself.”

The appeal was the second in the case in less than two months. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team issued the first in late October.

Wednesday, IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators have “had people calling in, and we’ve spoken to a number of people” as a result.

However, “we believe there are a number of people that had intimate knowledge about Kiran that have yet to come foward,” Jang said.

He paused to address those individuals specifically:

“You know… It must weigh heavily on your conscience,” Jang said. “We’re appealing to your conscience. It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

To further the investigation, details and video of two vehicles believed involved in the homicide – a dark grey Audi Q7 and a dark grey Dodge Ram truck – were released publicly Wednesday.

Investigators “need everyone to take a look, and if it jogs your memory and you know who the occupants were or the owners of these vehicles were, please come forward and call IHIT,” Jang said.

There have been no arrests or charges so far in connection with Dhesi’s death. The 19-year-old was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. The burning SUV was discovered just a few hours later, at 12:20 a.m., in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

While Dhesi was not known to police, investigators have said they do not believe her death was a random act.

Jang reaffirmed to Peace Arch News Wednesday that there is “no suggestion” of a link to gang activity. The killing is also not believed to have been a message to someone else, Jang said.

Anjali Dhesi described her sister someone who “had the brightest smile and the purest heart of anyone I’ve ever met.”

She was also a survivor, the sister said. The teen underwent a kidney transplant just six months before she was killed, and “wanted to live more than anything else in this world.”

“Her fight ended because someone selfishly decided that she didn’t deserve a chance at life.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

