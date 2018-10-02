Torched toilet sends flames shooting up from Golden Ears Bridge

Someone set a portable toilet on fire Monday on the bridge’s southbound side.

A portable toilet on fire on the Golden Ears Bridge on Monday afternoon. (Facebook)

A burning portable toilet on the Golden Ears Bridge Monday afternoon led to both Langley and Maple Ridge firefighters being called out.

The call came in at 3:13 p.m., when a passing driver noticed the portable john in flames on the sidewalk on the southbound side of the bridge.

Langley Township firefighters arrived first and began dousing the blaze, said assistant fire chief Bruce Ferguson. Maple Ridge Fire Department firefighters arrived shortly after and assisted.

The entire operation took just 40 minutes.

The portable toilet was destroyed by fire, and the blaze is considered suspicious, said Ferguson.

Firefighters were unable to immediately determine who the portable toilet belonged to or why it was on the bridge, Ferguson said.