Coquitlam RCMP are asking for help identifying the thief of a Kwikwetlem First Nation totem pole, who took off with the carving in a U-Haul on Oct. 12. (Images courtesy of Coquitlam RCMP)

Totem pole stolen from Kwikwetlem First Nation

Man took off with it using a U-Haul on Oct. 12, according to surveillance footage

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for help identifying a thief, who took off with a totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nation band office two months ago.

Surveillance footage images show a hooded man carrying the carved red cedar piece over his shoulder and into a U-Haul truck on the night of Oct. 12.

The three-foot, owl-topped totem pole had been on display at the back of the band office, at 10-65 Colony Farm Road.

RCMP say the man has a medium, athletic build. He was wearing dark shoes, dark jeans or work pants and a dark hoodie at the time he stole the totem pole.

Little else is known, but Coquitlam RCMP say they’re hoping releasing images of the theft helps to lead somewhere.

“The theft of the totem pole from the Kwikwetlem First Nations land is a significant loss for the community,” Media Relations Officer Corp. Alexa Hodgins said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 604-945-1550.

