Lights went out in parts of Maple Ridge last night. (Contributed)

Traffic accident puts part of Maple Ridge into the dark

About 4,000 homes affected for several hours

A car crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday evening gave everyone an early night in the Lougheed Highway area, west of 232nd Street.

More than 4,100 homes were without power from just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, to 2:24 a.m. Thursday, said BC Hydro’s outage map.

The exact area affected was south of Lougheed Highway, east of Best Street and north of Allard Crescent.

A section of 222nd Street in the 12000-block also went dark for 15 minutes, at just after 8 p.m. that night, also caused by a motor vehicle accident. It’s not known if the same accident caused both outages.

Power’s also currently out on Thursday morning on 98th Avenue between 259th and 261st streets.

