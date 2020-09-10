A flipped gravel truck has closed a section of 100 Avenue in Maple Ridge Thursday morning, Sept. 10, 2020. (The News files)

TRAFFIC: Flipped gravel truck closes section of 100 Avenue in Maple Ridge

No injuries have been reported

A section of 100 Avenue in Maple Ridge is closed after a gravel truck flipped onto the roadway Thursday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP issued an alert just before 10:30 a.m. that the roadway is closed between 268th and 272nd streets.

No injuries have been reported, but the public is being asked to plan an alternate route as lengthy delays in the area are expected.

maple ridgeTraffic

