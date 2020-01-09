TRAFFIC: Vehicle hits power pole in Maple Ridge, another incident along Lougheed in Pitt Meadows

A vehicle has collided with a power pole at 224th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.
A collision involving two vehicles occurred around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.
B.C. Ambulance responded and all occupants are reported out of the vehicles.
The pole was sheered.
Meanwhile, expect delays in Pitt Meadows, according to Drive BC.
There is a vehicle incident on Highway 7 westbound before Old Dewdney Truck Road. The left lane is blocked, Drive BC reports.
Also, there is a stalled semi eastbound east of the Pitt River Bridge. The right lane is blocked.
• More details to follow.
