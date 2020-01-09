Traffic is backing up on Highway 7 in Pitt Meadows due to a vehicle incident. (Google Maps)

TRAFFIC: Vehicle hits power pole in Maple Ridge, another incident along Lougheed in Pitt Meadows

Expect delays

A vehicle has collided with a power pole at 224th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

A collision involving two vehicles occurred around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

B.C. Ambulance responded and all occupants are reported out of the vehicles.

The pole was sheered.

Meanwhile, expect delays in Pitt Meadows, according to Drive BC.

There is a vehicle incident on Highway 7 westbound before Old Dewdney Truck Road. The left lane is blocked, Drive BC reports.

Also, there is a stalled semi eastbound east of the Pitt River Bridge. The right lane is blocked.

• More details to follow.

