TRAFFIC: Vehicle hits power pole in Maple Ridge, another incident along Lougheed in Pitt Meadows

A vehicle has collided with a power pole at 224th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

A collision involving two vehicles occurred around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.

B.C. Ambulance responded and all occupants are reported out of the vehicles.

The pole was sheered.

Meanwhile, expect delays in Pitt Meadows, according to Drive BC.

There is a vehicle incident on Highway 7 westbound before Old Dewdney Truck Road. The left lane is blocked, Drive BC reports.

#BCHwy7 vehicle incident WB before Old Dewdney Trunk Rd. The left lane is blocked. #PittMeadows — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2020

Also, there is a stalled semi eastbound east of the Pitt River Bridge. The right lane is blocked.

#BCHwy7B #MaryHillBypass stalled semi EB east of Pitt River Bridge. The right lane is blocked. Expect delays.#PortCoquitlam — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 9, 2020

