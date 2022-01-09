A multi-vehicle collision involving trucks and cars closed the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous Saturday, Jan. 8. The road remains closed in both directions Sunday. (@desiprotruckerpb09 photo)

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Sicamous and Salmon Arm after multi-vehicle crash

Highway 1 closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous after multi-vehicle pile-up Saturday; detours available

The Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm remains closed in both directions Sunday, Jan. 9, following a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night.

DriveBC says the incident happened at Bernie Road and is said to have involved seven-to-eight trucks and cars.

A detour is in effect via Highways 97A and 97B. No estimated time of opening. Next update is scheduled f0r 2 p.m.

Twitter user desiprotruckerpb09 shot the following video at the scene Saturday night:

DriveBC also says Highway 1 will be closed today in both directions west of Revelstoke at Three Valley Gap between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Clanwilliam Bridge for avalanche control work from 12 to 1 p.m. PST.

collisionRoad conditionsSevere weather

