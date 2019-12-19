Transit police look for suspect after man punched on bus in dispute over tuque

The male suspect wanted to trade his Cariboo Beer hat for another man’s tuque

Male suspect wanted in alleged robbery on Nov. 6 shortly before 5:30 p.m. on board a Coast Mountain bus travelling in the 2000 block of West 41st Avenue in Vancouver(Metro Vancouver Transit Police handout)

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery on a bus, punching the victim several times.

The incident happened on Nov. 6 shortly before 5:30 p.m. on board a Coast Mountain bus travelling in the 2000 block of West 41st Avenue in Vancouver, Transit Police said in a news release Thursday.

According to investigators, the male suspect approached another male passenger, striking up a conversation and asking if he would trade his toque for his hat. But when the victim refused, and tried to ignore the man, the suspect allegedly grabbed the toque from the man.

When the victim tried to get his tuque back, the suspect grabbed him by the collar, clenched his fist and cocked his arm back, police said, before allegedly punching him.

A Good Samaritan was able to intervene, also receiving a punch to the face.

Once at the Marpole bus loop, police were able to speak to the victim, but were unable to find the person who helped break up the fight.

Police are now looking to speak to any witnesses who saw the incident unfold or who can identify the suspect. He is described as Indigenous with a medium build and was wearing a green Cariboo Beer hat with a black jacket, black shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police tip line.

