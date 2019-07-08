TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. (Black Press Media files)

TransLink launches on-demand shuttle pilot project on Bowen Island

On-demand system could be introduced to other parts of the region, CEO says

TransLink will be launching an on-demand bus service for riders on Bowen Island, CEO Kevin Desmond announced Monday.

Speaking from Snug Cove on Bowen Island, Desmond said the on-demand buses will not supplant existing bus routes.

Riders will be able to book two two new on-demand buses using a the TapRide mobile app, online or via a soon-to-be established phone hotline. Riders can set their own pick up and drop off times on Bowen Island, view trip times and arrival estimates and track the on-demand buses in real time. The pilot will cost TransLink $200,000 and has already been funded through the 10-year-vision.

Desmond said the pilot project launched on Bowen Island could be a model for other places within TransLink’s region.

“Existing routes could benefit from a mixture of fixed stops with on-demand transit zones and dedicated on-demand buses could be used to transport workers to large out of city corporate campuses,” Desmond said.

“The reality is our fixed route Coat Mountain Bus provided service can’t be everywhere and all places.”

Bowen Island Mayor Gary Ander said the pilot would benefit both locals and tourists.

“It will service our more sparsely populated neighbourhoods and create economic social benefits for all island residents,” Ander said.

“Our tourists will now be able to enjoy parts of the island that were not previously available to them.”

The pilot will run from July 15 to Sept. 15 with two TransLink shuttle buses. It will operate from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays (fixed pick up at Snug Cove ferry terminal) and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends (with floating pick up and drop off).

ALSO READ: TransLink fares go up on July 1

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey
Next story
UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Just Posted

Looking Back: The Women’s Institute and the Well Baby Clinics in Maple Ridge

Precursor to modern day public health units

Ideas in on Lougheed corridor in west Maple Ridge

City trying to prepare for B-line bus arrival

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

TransLink launches on-demand shuttle pilot project on Bowen Island

On-demand system could be introduced to other parts of the region, CEO says

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read