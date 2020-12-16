A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)

TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink will not be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve this year due to restrictions brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release Wednesday morning (Dec. 16), TransLink said it believes offering free transit would be inconsistent with provincial public health orders restricting social gatherings and events. TransLink will also not be running extended hours, and will instead operate on normal weekday service schedules.

Customers can continue to use the transit system with their usual payment methods.

“We want to encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season and follow the orders put in place by the Provincial Health Officer,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a press release. “We all have a responsibility this year to keep our communities safe, and we look forward to resuming free transit on New Year’s Eve in 2021.”

For more information on route schedules this holiday season, visit translink.ca/holidayservice.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

TransitTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borrow some sunshine from your local library this winter
Next story
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Just Posted

There were 135 participants in the Maple Ridge Community Foundation’s Season of Giving Community Card Project. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Christmas card project targets isolated seniors in Maple Ridge

PERSONAL ACCOUNT: This is the first year for the community foundation’s Season of Giving card project

Const. Britteny George has made more than 800 Christmas cards to hand out to seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer made over 800 cards for seniors

With police carolling stopped by COVID, constable sent personalized greetings

(Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves 3.6 per cent tax increase

Council defeats motion that would lower taxes during pandemic

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Jenifer Streiling and her guests are all smiles as they take advantage of the new visiting booth at Maple Ridge Senior’s Village. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Senior’s Village builds visiting booth in time for Christmas

Allows more than one member of a family to safely visit loved ones in long term care home

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was finally able to meet her newborn son Travis Len over the weekend. McIntosh was in an induced coma due to COVID-19 when she gave birth to him on Nov. 10, and was eased out of sedation late last week. She has now tested negative for the virus.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 meets son

Gillian McIntosh, diagnosed with virus on Nov. 6, comes off ventilator

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)
TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

Change being made to align with ongoing provincial COVID-19 restrictions

Victoria police seized $30 million in fentanyl, drugs, cash and firearms during Project Juliet. (Victoria Police Department)
Police bust fentanyl supply chain, netting drugs, firearms, in Victoria and Lower Mainland

Fentanyl found in Victoria and Lower Manland was enough to supply estimated 3,965,000 lethal doses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A plush stuffie has been made in memory of the late Mac the therapy dog who worked at University of the Fraser Valley. It is a fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS). (Facebook/UFV PADS Canine Counsellor Mac)
Mac the UFV therapy dog now available in stuffie form

Plush toy in the form of popular late dog part of fundraiser for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society

Jenna Hauck is a multimedia journalist with The Chilliwack Progress. (Chilliwack Progress file)
COLUMN: Minimalist family Christmas yet again

‘I enjoyed the little things that year… and it turned out to be a pretty great Christmas after all’

Jordyn from Fraser Valley Regional Library demonstrates the new sunshine lamps FVRL has added to its Playground lending collection. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/YouTube screenshot)
Borrow some sunshine from your local library this winter

Fraser Valley Regional Library adds light therapy sunshine lamps to Playground lending collection

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
RCMP commits to changes on how it collects, uses information about protesters

Complaints commission concluded the RCMP acted reasonably for the most part

Most Read