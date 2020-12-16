TransLink suspends free transit on New Year’s Eve

A promotional masked bus is part of TransLink’s plan to get more riders to wear masks on transit. (TransLink photo)

TransLink will not be offering free transit on New Year’s Eve this year due to restrictions brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release Wednesday morning (Dec. 16), TransLink said it believes offering free transit would be inconsistent with provincial public health orders restricting social gatherings and events. TransLink will also not be running extended hours, and will instead operate on normal weekday service schedules.

Customers can continue to use the transit system with their usual payment methods.

“We want to encourage everyone to celebrate safely this holiday season and follow the orders put in place by the Provincial Health Officer,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a press release. “We all have a responsibility this year to keep our communities safe, and we look forward to resuming free transit on New Year’s Eve in 2021.”

For more information on route schedules this holiday season, visit translink.ca/holidayservice.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

