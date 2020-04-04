A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

TransLink to reduce service on some bus routes, SeaBus, West Coast Express

Changes start April 6 ‘due to low ridership and financial pressures’ amid COVID-19

TransLink has announced it will be reducing service on buses, SeaBus and West Coast Express effective Monday (April 6).

According to an info bulletin from TransLink Saturday, the changes are “due to low ridership and financial pressures” from COVID-19.

TransLink will also be deferring its fare increase scheduled for July 1 to a later date. No date was specified.

The service changes are:

• SeaBus will move to a 30-minute sailing schedule all day starting Monday

• Coast Mountain Bus Company will reduce its bus service “with a focus on routes with very low ridership”

• The West Coast Express train 4, which leaves Mission at 6:55 a.m. and Waterfront at 5:30 p.m., will be cancelled

For detailed information on the affected routes, visit TransLink’s online trip planner.

TransLink says that since mid-March, SeaBus ridership is down 90 per cent, West Coast Express ridership is down 95 per cent, bus boardings are down 82 per cent and total boardings on the entire transit system are down 83 per cent.

The company’s revenues have “dropped dramatically” because of the “sudden and significant” drop in ridership, the temporary suspension of fare collection on buses to allow for rear-door boarding and a 60 per cent drop in fuel tax revenue due to fewer people driving.

READ ALSO: TransLink suspending bus fares in response to COVID-19, March 19, 2020

TransLink add that the current services “may not be fiscally sustainable and further reductions may become necessary in the near future.”

“While TransLink is prioritizing routes with high ridership, these service reductions will mean longer wait times for some customers,” the bulletin reads. “We are asking customers to only travel on transit if necessary, so space is available for essential service workers. Ridership levels will be closely monitored in order to balance physical distancing guidelines with the need to reduce service.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters
Next story
Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Just Posted

CITIZEN’S INK: Striving to be a hero during COVID-19 pandemic

Easier to be a hero in short spirts, but we might have to prep for more of a long-term gig

IN IT TOGETHER: Trying something new can help

In this time of stress, change helps overrides negative feelings by tricking nervous systems

Donations pour in to ensure Maple Ridge hospital staff are fed

Restaurants owners, and others, helping to ensure frontline crew at Ridge Meadows Hospital eat

Ridge Meadows Home Show returns in 2021

Organizers hoped to simply postpone the spring event, but ultimately had to cancel for 2020

VIDEO: Maple Ridge man’s family makes his 85th birthday special

Barney Schollen’s kids and grandkids made signs and sang to him on March 28

‘Hold our line’: 29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in B.C.

Saturday’s number of new cases marks the lowest in weeks.

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

TransLink to reduce service on some bus routes, SeaBus, West Coast Express

Changes start April 6 ‘due to low ridership and financial pressures’ amid COVID-19

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

Missing 17-year-old girl from Nanaimo and 36-year-old male companion seen in Vancouver

Mary Cyprich has been considered missing for a week

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Most Read