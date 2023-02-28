The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where the manslaughter trial of Alex Willness begins Feb. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Trial of man accused of killing off-duty Abbotsford police officer begins in Nelson

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter in the death of Const. Allan Young

The trial of a man accused of killing an off-duty police officer in the summer of 2020 on Baker Street in Nelson will begin today in Nelson court.

Alex Willness is charged with manslaughter following an incident on July 16, 2020 in which Const. Allan Young of the Abbotsford Police Department was injured. Young died of his injuries five days later.

This week’s proceedings consist of pre-trial motions on which there is a publication ban. The actual trial starts March 6.

Nelson Police Department said at the time that Young was struck with an object after approaching a 26-year-old man who “was causing a disturbance in the roadway.”

Willness has been in custody since he was charged in March 2021.

Prior to his death, Young had served in the Toronto Police Service before joining the Abbotsford Police Department in 2004.

READ MORE:

Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Trial date set for accused killer of off-duty police officer in Nelson

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton man manages to pull over and pass out before anyone is hurt

Just Posted

City councillors Ahmed Yousef, Judy Dueck, and Jenny Tan joined Steve Dowsley (Burb Cannabis co-founder), Mayor Dan Ruimy and John Kaye (co-founder & CEO) for a ribbon cutting event at the new business. (Contributed/Special to The News)
New cannabis retailer opens in Maple Ridge

The Ramblers won another team championship banner. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Ramblers girls with provincial team title

Chicken chop suey is one of the recipes created by Chef Dez in his cookbook on international cuisines.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez creates his version of chicken chop suey

Police stand outside the house on Colemore Street where Kyaw Naing Maung was shot and killed by a police officer. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Report finds RCMP actions ‘unreasonable’ in 2019 fatal Maple Ridge police shooting