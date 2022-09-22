People travel at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. A cabinet order enforcing mandatory vaccinations at the Canadian border will be allowed to expire at the end of the month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau supports ending mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules at border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.

The news was confirmed by two senior government sources, who spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The federal government is still deciding whether to maintain the requirement for passengers to wear face masks on trains and airplanes.

Masking rules for airplanes and trains are not contained in the same order and will be discussed separately.

The federal cabinet is meeting this afternoon but cabinet approval is not required to allow the order to expire, as the version agreed to in June said it would expire on Sept. 30.

The order that is expiring also affects mandatory and random testing for international travellers.

