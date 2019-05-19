Two-car crash on road to Golden Ears park

One person was taken by ambulance after a two-car crash on the route to Golden Ears Provincial Park on Sunday of the Victoria Day long weekend.
The collision occurred on Fern Cresent, just past the winding stretch and WildPlay Element Parks in Maple Ridge.
Just past noon, a red Fiat and white Chevrolet collided near 236th Street, where traffic in both directions was being diverted.
The Chevrolet ended up in a ditch. The driver of that car, a woman, had to be pried out by firefighters.
She was conscious and stood on her own once out, but was put in a neck brace, then on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.
All the occupants were out of the red car. No one else seemed to be receiving medical care as police interviewed bystanders.
• More to follow.
