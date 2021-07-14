Firefighters responded quickly to a grass fire on Hinch trail. (Special to The News)

Firefighters responded quickly to a grass fire on Hinch trail. (Special to The News)

Two grass fires in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon

Hot, dry conditions mean fires will spread quickly: Firefighter

A pair of grass fires on Tuesday afternoon in Maple Ridge serve as a reminder that current weather conditions demand public caution.

There was a fire along the Lougheed Highway, near Tamarack Lane just before 3 p.m. Minutes later, a second fire was reported nearby, on Hinch Trail.

Stephen Danic said he and his wife were riding electric vehicles near Hinch Trail when they spotted the fire and called 9-1-1. Firefighters were quickly on scene, and got the fire out, he said.

“It was put out quickly, but it could have been a lot worse if we hadn’t come along when we did. The fire appeared to be spreading quickly even in the short time between discovery and fire department arrival,” he said.

The fire along the Lougheed Highway caused traffic to back up, as firefighters needed to close one westbound lane to fight the blaze. It covered a strip almost 100 metres long.

Maple Ridge Fire Rescue deputy chief Jeffrey Spriggs said the entire province is on higher alert due to increased risk of wildfires.

“It’s very hot, very dry and conditions are right for fires to start a lot quicker than people expect,” he said, and urged the public to be “super careful” in areas with dry grass or other combustible material.

READ ALSO: Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

READ ALSO: Good Samaritans douse grass fire along North Okanagan highway

“Nobody wants to see here what we’ve seen in other parts of the of the province already this year,” he added.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
B.C., care homes partner to train more senior home support staff
Next story
‘No thinking, just do’: Park operator douses fire at campsite south of Hope

Just Posted

Grass Greetings of Pitt Meadows were the opening day sponsor for the Haney Farmers Market. (Special to The News)
Pope will be running Haney Farmers Market

Operation Christmas Child organized their first bottle drive of the year earlier in May this year. (Barbara Gustafson/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows-based group collecting empties to bring Christmas cheer

Firefighters responded quickly to a grass fire on Hinch trail. (Special to The News)
Two grass fires in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon

The Youth Lounge is back in Pitt Meadows.
Programs for youth reopening in Pitt Meadows