Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting

Police say incident is ‘not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict’

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting in Newton Friday evening (Aug. 20).

At 5:41 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700-block of 70 Avenue, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Andrea McKinney.

McKinney said a male was found suffering from “serious, life threatening injuries,” adding he was transported to hospital.

McKinney added two people are currently in custody.

The release notes officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speak with witnesses to obtain further information. It adds Surrey RCMP was still on scene as of 8:22 p.m.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said officers could be seen removing evidence from a bus and speaking with the driver. He added that behind the nearby Newton Seniors Centre, police taped off an area and covered evidence on the ground with a tarp and tent due to the rain.

McKinney said initial indications are that this was a targeted shooting and involves people known to each other, but added it is “not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with more information or dash-cam video is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 605-599-0502, quoting file number 21-126549. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

2021: Shootings/homicides
