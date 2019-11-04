Two people were killed and one seriously injured when a vehicle plunged into Harrison Lake. The vehicle was found on Sunday, Nov.3, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Two people have died and another has been seriously hurt in a crash that sent one vehicle tumbling down a slope into Harrison Lake.

RCMP from the Upper Fraser Valley detachment say they were alerted at around 10 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 3). The RCMP, as well as BC Emergency Health Service and the Kent-Harrison SAR team, were all at the scene around 10:45 a.m., according to a Black Press Media freelancer.

The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was at the scene investigating the crash site.

They say the vehicle could have veered down the steep slope into Harrison Lake on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The only survivor was already out of the partially submerged SUV and was airlifted to hospital.

An RCMP dive team is expected to return to the scene and Mounties say more information could be released later.

The crash happened around the 14 kilometre marker of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, about 160 kilometres east of Vancouver, near a popular campsite.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court to hear case on whether asylum agreement with U.S. violates charter

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘horrific’ bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Help needed for charity photo event in Maple Ridge

Help-Portrait returns for ninth year, and organizers are hunting for volunteers

CITIZEN INK: Stories of fellow Canadians foster understanding

Walking a mile in a fellow Canuck’s shoes might give us more empathy and dissipate divisiveness

Greg Moore remembered on the anniversary of his death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Letter: It’s good to ask questions about climate change

Lots of resources available

Happy 50th: ‘Sesame Street’ characters talk favourite celebrity guests

It includes everyone from Whoopi to Janelle

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

Patients lacking English need equal access to interpreters across Canada: doctor

Patients with a chronic disease and limited English are more likely to return to the emergency room

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

VIDEO: Two killed when SUV veers into Harrison Lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Thousands of eagles to return to Fraser Valley

Eagle biologist David Hancock says in the 1960s, he counted only three nesting pairs in the valley

VIDEO: Giants kick off November with a victory

After a 6-3 win over the Americans Saturday night, the G-Men play back in the Lower Mainland Sunday

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Most Read