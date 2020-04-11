Hikers make their way down the steps of the Thom Creek trailhead on Saturday, April 11, 2020 where new signage reminding people to practise social distancing was recently installed. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Two-metre eagle wingspan signage reminds folks in B.C. city to practise social distancing

One sign was installed at Thom Creek trailhead, the other on Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack

It’s a creative and simple visual reminder for people to maintain a distance of two metres from each other when enjoying Chilliwack’s trails and mountains.

Large signs depicting the silhouette of an eagle’s six-foot wingspan have recently been installed by the City of Chilliwack at various locations.

“This is 2m/6ft,” reads the sign. “Be COVID smart, stay two metres apart.”

It’s a clever idea featuring the massive raptor commonly seen throughout Chilliwack and the surrounding areas.

One of the huge, white signs can be found at the trailhead to Thom Creek Trail on Sylvan Drive. Another was installed along the Vedder Rotary Trail.

The eagle signs are just one way people in Chilliwack are trying to get the message out.

On March 30, the Chilliwack Firefighters Association shared a drone video showing two firefighters standing the recommended distance apart from each other holding a two-metre sign reading “I love you this much.”

READ MORE: ‘I love you this much’: Chilliwack firefighters share drone video on two-metre physical distancing

RELATED: Jinkerson Stairs used for exercise in Chilliwack designated one-way only

 

