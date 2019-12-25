Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Two more earthquakes were recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to seven in the past two days.

A significant quake, registering 6.2 on the Richter scale, hit 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 7:36 p.m. Dec. 24. The epicentre was at a depth of five kilometres. According to earthquakescanada.com there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued.

A smaller 3.6 magnitude quake was recorded at 8:25 a.m. Christmas morning, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice. Again, no tsunami warning was issued.

On Dec. 23, a total of five earthquakes hit the same area, ranging in magnitude from 4.8 (3:38 p.m.) to 6.0 (12:56 p.m.)

RELATED: Series of earthquakes off north shore of Vancouver Island Dec. 23


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford
Next story
Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes

Just Posted

Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most-viewed stories of the year.

Being Youth: Does America know it’s Christmastime?

In November alone, 3,321 unaccompanied children were detained.

Christmas card welcomes hobbit house occupants to Thornhill

Made from trees Fortis B.C. cut down earlier this year.

Coping with a Charlie Brown Christmas tree

Tree for everyone who doesn’t fit the mold

On Cooking: Homemade crackers for New Year’s Eve

Unique crackers for the midnight soiree

From Russia with love

Students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows create art showing what the holidays mean to them.

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Burnaby RCMP appeal for help after hit-and-run leaves boy, 13, with serious injuries

RCMP said they do not have a description of the car or driver.

Man found dead in South Surrey home, IHIT investigating

‘No ongoing threat to the public,’ police say

Most Read