Two new car dealerships coming to Pitt Meadows

Access to the new dealerships will be via Golden Ears Way. (Special to The News)

Motorists will be driving past two new car dealerships after they cross the Golden Ears Bridge in the near future.

Pitt Meadows council has approved the development permit from AutoCanada to build GM and Volkswagen dealerships on a triangular lot located at 12150 Golden Ears Way, bordered by the Lougheed Highway.

The site is a 3.5 hectare property that was formerly part of the Meadow Gardens Golf Club, but was severed when the bridge was built in 2007.

“We have been looking forward to this build for many years, and are extremely excited for the growth in the near future,” said Lorne Ross, the dealer principal. “Maple Ridge Volkswagen takes great pride in being pillars of the community and will continue this legacy at the new location.

“Maple Ridge Chevrolet Buick GMC will service the community whom has not had a dealership since Mussallem Motors over 15 years ago. Serving our General Motors customers with a customer-first business model will be the focus on the new open point GM dealership.”

The dealerships combined will employ more than 200 people, and Ross said they will “continue to be dedicated community partners to local sports teams, schools and all other charities we have worked with over the past 20 years.”

READ ALSO: Night fire in downtown Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Sale final of historic Mussallem Motors property

The VW dealership will be 3,100 square meters over both levels, and the GM dealership 2,600 square meters.

Ross said the dealerships will be good neighbours to residents living to the east in Maple Ridge, with walkie-talkies rather than loud paging, control of ambient light and other measures.

He said construction will begin soon.