Two open houses about Maple Ridge’s future

City wants ideas about road, northeast Albion

Northeast Albion area is shaded. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge wants your ideas about two busy areas that will grow in the next few years.

How should the fast-growing northeast Albion area look, a few years from now?

And what about the long-awaited eastern extension of Abernethy Way to 256th Street?

What route should it follow to hook up the rest of the city to the industrial area on 256th and more immediately, how should that road connect to 240th Street, where a new bridge is planned for the South Alouette River?

Two meetings this week are set to tap into the collective knowledge of the public on both projects, for any brain waves that could help make a better future for the area.

First, tonight, June 24, after getting feedback earlier in the year, the city unveils its draft version of the neighbourhood concept plan for northeast Albion.

That area lies roughly east of Kanaka Creek Regional Park and south of 112th Avenue, with 248th Street running down the middle.

That takes place between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary.

On Tuesday, June 25, another open house about the future route of Abernethy Way eastward takes place in the Fraser Room of the Maple Ridge Public Library from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A City of Maple Ridge transportation planning study earlier reviewed up to 13 route options. After considering factors such as impacts on streams and the environment, property, the Agricultural Land Reserve and archaeological concerns, the city’s consultant has narrowed the feasible route options down to three possible routes. The city is seeking the public’s ideas on those remaining possibilities.


